72-year-old man flipped 25-year-old attacker to fend off unprovoked assault: Brandon police

A 72-year-old managed to fend off an attacker in an unprovoked assault by flipping the younger man over his shoulder, police in Brandon, Man., say.

Officers were called to the Daly Overpass around 7 p.m. Monday after reports of an assault.

The 72-year-old man was watching the construction of a new bridge from the overpass when a 25-year-old attacked and tried to strangle him with a shoelace, according to a police news release on Tuesday.

The senior fought off the attack by flipping the 25-year-old over his shoulder and restraining him with the help of a passerby until police arrived. The 72-year-old did not require medical attention.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old, who was charged with assault by choking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaching probation and assault with a weapon.

Police said alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the suspect's behaviour.

