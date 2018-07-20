Brandon arts fest set free, dragonfly nymphs, Ukrainian folk punks: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend events

Romi Mayes is a featured performer at Brandon's Folk, Music and Art Festival on Saturday. (Mike Latschislaw) The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is putting a lot of kinetic energy into the city's streets, but it's not the only event buzzing around Manitoba this weekend.

Festival season is well underway.

Our panel of CBC personalities is back to run down a few of the hot spots for events around the province over the next couple of days.

They're not picking the Fringe because it has its own slate of reviewers at work. You can find their reviews here.

Colton Hutchinson's Pick:

Brandon Folk Music and Arts Festival

Since 1985, Brandon has hosted a beloved folk festival, providing a great family-friendly atmosphere to take in some music.

This festival has gone through some significant changes for this year's edition. The Festival has downsized to a free one-day event, instead of a full ticketed weekend.

Princess Park in Brandon will be the site for the Festival on Saturday from noon to dark.

The musical lineup this year focuses on Manitoba artists. Sweet Alibi, Romi Mayes, and Slow Leaves are a few of the headliners.

Along with the music, there will be a number of different community vendors and artists showcasing their work in the park.

The smaller presentation of the Folk Music and Arts Festival in Brandon this year should create an easygoing, come and go-type atmosphere for a weekend afternoon in the park.

Nadia Kidwai's Pick:

Dragonfly Festival At Oak Hammock Marsh

It's summer. The kids are out of school. Parents are trying to figure out what to do with them, and Oak Hammock Marsh has a perfect family-friendly outdoors activity for Saturday.



If you're not familiar with Oak Hammock, it's about 20 kilometres north of Winnipeg on Highway 67 between Stonewall and Selkirk.

The Oak Hammock Marsh Dragonfly Festival is billed as family-friendly fun. (Oak Hammock Marsh ) The big event Saturday is the annual Dragonfly Festival.

They'll have some great activities like a dragonfly safari, where you can catch dragonfly nymphs from the marsh, arts and crafts, and a life-size dragonfly board game.



Saturday should be a lovely day to spend outdoors with the kids and enjoy a piece of Manitoba.



The Dragonfly Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hammock Marsh.

More info is available on their website.

Ismaila Alfa's Pick:

Zrada at The Good Will

Winnipeg's favorite Ukrainian Folk Punks take the stage at The Good Will Social Club Friday night.

Winnipeg Ukrainian folk-punk band Zrada takes the stage at The Good Will on Saturday night. (Facebook) Zrada blends traditional Ukrainian sounds with a contemporary hard rock, which could be a very jarring mix. Despite the contrast, Zrada excels at having a crowd tuned in,dancing, and heading home with wide smiles.

Zrada plays along with Somebody Language and Merin. The Good Will is at 625 Portage Ave.

$10, Doors at 9 p.m.