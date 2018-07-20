Brandon arts fest set free, dragonfly nymphs, Ukrainian folk punks: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend events
Festival season is well underway.
Our panel of CBC personalities is back to run down a few of the hot spots for events around the province over the next couple of days.
They're not picking the Fringe because it has its own slate of reviewers at work. You can find their reviews here.
Colton Hutchinson's Pick:
Brandon Folk Music and Arts Festival
Since 1985, Brandon has hosted a beloved folk festival, providing a great family-friendly atmosphere to take in some music.
This festival has gone through some significant changes for this year's edition. The Festival has downsized to a free one-day event, instead of a full ticketed weekend.
Princess Park in Brandon will be the site for the Festival on Saturday from noon to dark.
The musical lineup this year focuses on Manitoba artists. Sweet Alibi, Romi Mayes, and Slow Leaves are a few of the headliners.
Along with the music, there will be a number of different community vendors and artists showcasing their work in the park.
The smaller presentation of the Folk Music and Arts Festival in Brandon this year should create an easygoing, come and go-type atmosphere for a weekend afternoon in the park.
Nadia Kidwai's Pick:
Dragonfly Festival At Oak Hammock Marsh
It's summer. The kids are out of school. Parents are trying to figure out what to do with them, and Oak Hammock Marsh has a perfect family-friendly outdoors activity for Saturday.
If you're not familiar with Oak Hammock, it's about 20 kilometres north of Winnipeg on Highway 67 between Stonewall and Selkirk.
They'll have some great activities like a dragonfly safari, where you can catch dragonfly nymphs from the marsh, arts and crafts, and a life-size dragonfly board game.
Saturday should be a lovely day to spend outdoors with the kids and enjoy a piece of Manitoba.
The Dragonfly Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hammock Marsh.
More info is available on their website.
Ismaila Alfa's Pick:
Zrada at The Good Will
Winnipeg's favorite Ukrainian Folk Punks take the stage at The Good Will Social Club Friday night.
Zrada plays along with Somebody Language and Merin. The Good Will is at 625 Portage Ave.
$10, Doors at 9 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.