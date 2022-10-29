Ag Ex cattle show returns to Brandon with focus on Manitoba's 'farmers of tomorrow'

The future of Manitoba's agricultural industry was on display Saturday at Brandon's Ag Ex cattle and sheep show.

Organizers said they want to encourage the curiosity of young people — the province's future farmers — and get them engaged in agriculture, said Dallas Johnston, who is on the board of directors for the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba and is co-chair of Ag Ex.

"If we don't have youth getting involved in agriculture, we're in a sad state," he said.

Saturday — the last day for this year's expo — was junior day, which had around 90 youth showing their animals.

Over its four days at Brandon's Keystone Centre, the expo saw around 450 head of cattle from across the Prairies and more than 40 entries for the sheep show, which was new to the expo this year.

Over four days, Ag Ex saw around 450 head of cattle from across the Prairies. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The expo is "an opportunity for breeders to showcase their product to other breeders," said Johnston.

"It's a good way to educate the public on ... their food source and how it's raised, how it's looked after. And with sheep being part of it this year, that's another added benefit."

Morgan Moore, chairman of the Manitoba Sheep Association, said it felt like the right year for a partnership, with Ag Ex looking to build back numbers after being cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're tremendously excited about our first iteration of being here at Brandon and being a part of Ag Ex," Moore said. "We look forward to seeing how this can grow in the future."

Visitors explore the sheep barn at Brandon’s Ag Ex. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Sheep are small "kid-friendly" animals, he said, making them perfect for youngsters learning about the art of showmanship and agriculture.

"This is exactly where it starts," he said. "They get a taste for it here, and we hope that they get the bug and that it affects them for the rest of their life."

Kenny Gulka from Strathclair, Man., preps for the cattle show. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Connecting with youth and building their interest in agriculture is critical, Moore said, because they are the "farmers of tomorrow."

In Manitoba, it is estimated one in five agriculture jobs will go unfilled by 2029. The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council predicts an agri-food workforce shortfall of 123,000 by 2029 in Canada.

One-year-old Marren Ginter and her granddad, Darren Carvey, look at sheep. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Lois McRae of Mar Mac Farms, located southwest of Brandon, has been attending Ag Ex with her family since the show began 49 years ago.

She says keeping young people interested in agriculture needs to involve the whole family, along with committed organizations and more education opportunities.

Junior competitors at Brandon’s Ag Ex. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Ag Ex has helped develop a strong base of youth engaged in the livestock industry in the Westman region, McRae said, but she always hopes to see new faces enter the arena.

"That's going to be our future," she said. "It's nice to know that we can keep agriculture going."

Olivia Stobie, left, and Ethan Wood from Portage la Prairie, Man., watch a cattle show. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Impacts of COVID-19

McRae said the in-person event offers an opportunity to learn and see how other producers adapted and changed their practices due to COVID-19.

"It's good to get out and promote the cattle, and visit with other breeders and see what's going on in the industry," McRae said.

Moorhaven Farms preps for the junior heifer show. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Mar Mac Farms used online auctions before COVID-19, but saw an increase in users during the pandemic.

The growth of online auctions gives producers a huge market because they can sell anywhere across Canada and the United States.

But Johnston said being able to see the animals in person is always better than "just looking at a picture on the computer."

Kate Hinsburg from Rapid City, Man., leaves the showmanship arena. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

As well, since connections run deep in the cattle industry, the return of Ag Ex can feel like a reunion, he said.

People "couldn't wait to get here," he said.

"It's like anything else — it's a social thing.… I mean, cattle is a business, but cattle business is a lot of good friendships, a lot of good times, and people missed it."

Children’s posters celebrating cattle at Brandon’s Ag Ex. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Sheep producers didn't want to waste an opportunity to be part of the larger show, Moore said.

Like the cattle industry, the sheep industry changed during the pandemic when it comes to breeding stock online auctions.

Online auctions allow producers to reach a broader audience, and the results have been better prices at the sales, Moore said — a new reality that's here to stay in the industry.

Toby Wessing, 5, practises walking his sheep. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

However, Moore agreed that online auctions will never replace the opportunity to connect in person.

Some things "can [only] be appreciated in real life," he said.

"You get a two-dimensional opinion of the animals on your screen but it certainly ... doesn't even compare to being able to be here and in person, and being able to assess the animals — and also the sideline interaction with fellow breeders."