Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill closed until further notice due to protest, city says

The Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg is closed until further notice because protesters are blocking the entrance.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted about the closure Friday morning.

Contingency plans are in place for garbage and recycling collection as the city tries to maintain these services without disruption, a notice on the city's website says.

Protesters blocked the entrance to the Brady landfill Thursday afternoon after the province said it would not support a search for the remains of two First Nations women at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

A city spokesperson confirmed that the landfill is closed on Friday morning because of the blockade.

The Panet Road and Pacific Avenue 4R depots are still open if residents need to dispose of recyclable materials themselves, the city's website says.

Commercial customers should contact local private landfill operators to make alternative arrangements while the Brady Road landfill is closed.