Blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill must come down by 6 p.m., judge orders

A judge has granted an interim injunction that orders the removal of a blockade at the main entrance to the city-owned Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg that was set up by protesters about a week ago.

Justice Sheldon Lanchbery said Friday afternoon that protesters must be allowed to remain at or near the site to continue protesting, but cannot block the roadway.

The injunction comes into effect at 6 p.m. CT Friday.

Winnipeg police will have full authority to enforce it, according to the judge's decision.

A notice of the injunction must be posted at entrances to the landfill, Lanchbery said.

His decision comes after the city and protesters failed to reach a compromise, something the judge had asked both parties to try to do Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Lanchbery said the injunction needed to be dealt with.

"What this boils down to is no one in this province is allowed to block a highway," the judge said Friday morning.

"This is a public roadway."

The blockade was set up last week in response to the Manitoba government's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, where the remains of two First Nations women who police say were homicide victims — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — are believed to be.

The City of Winnipeg applied for the injunction on Tuesday, arguing it was needed to address concerns about environmental, safety and financial risks that could cause "irreparable harm" to the city if the blockade continues.