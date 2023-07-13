Manitoba judge adjourns landfill blockade injunction hearing, wants city and protesters to negotiate

A judge has adjourned a hearing regarding the City of Winnipeg's request for a court injunction to remove a blockade at the main entrance to the city's Brady Road landfill, meaning protesters will have to wait another day to learn if they will be forced to remove the barricade.

Justice Sheldon Lanchbery said Thursday afternoon he will consider a request from the protesters' lawyer for a further adjournment, but wants both parties to negotiate allowing protesters to stay on site.

The City of Winnipeg applied for the injunction on Tuesday, arguing the injunction was needed to address concerns about environmental, safety and financial risks that could cause "irreparable harm" to the city.

Sacha Paul, one of the lawyers for the protest group, requested a longer adjournment to have more time to prepare a case.

He argued there is no urgency for a decision because an alternate road to the landfill has been opened.

The blockade was set up in response to the Manitoba government's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, where the remains of two First Nations women are believed to be.