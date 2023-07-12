Judge adjourns landfill blockade injunction hearing to give protesters time to get legal counsel

The City of Winnipeg will have to wait to learn whether a judge will grant its request for an injunction to order a group of protesters to stop blocking the main entrance to the Brady Road landfill following a hearing Wednesday.

Justice Sheldon Lanchbery adjourned the matter until noon on Thursday in order to give protesters time to seek legal counsel, and for the city to give notice to the protesters about when the request for an injunction will be heard.

The blockade, which started six days ago, was set up in response to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to be.

The City of Winnipeg filed an application Tuesday for a court injunction to end the blockade, arguing that there were concerns about environmental, safety and financial risks that will cause "irreparable harm" to the city if the court order is not granted.

Robyn Johnston, who is not a lawyer but was in court Wednesday to support the protesters and homicide victims' families, said she was satisfied with the adjournment because the group hadn't had much time to review the court documents and get legal counsel.

"We should have the ability to bring a lawyer to represent us, and I am happy the judge allowed that to happen."

The group is trying to find a lawyer with the help of Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson, she said.

In the application, the city argues that protesters are disrupting operations at the Winnipeg dump as a means to influence other levels of government "not related to any decision-making within the city's authority."

The application names several people, including Cambria Harris and Melissa Robinson, the daughter and cousin of 39-year-old Morgan Harris. Her remains are believed to be at the Prairie Green landfill just north of Winnipeg, as are the remains of 26-year-old Marcedes Myran.

Protesters said Tuesday that they have no plans to remove the blockade.