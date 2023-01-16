Group hangs 101 red dresses outside Winnipeg landfill as calls for search of human remains continue

A group hung 101 red dresses outside the Brady Road landfill on Sunday where protesters continue to call for a search of the facility south of Winnipeg for remains of murdered Indigenous women and girls and other missing people.

Cambria Harris, whose mother Morgan Harris was one of four women believed killed by the same man last year, said hanging the dresses was about memorializing MMIWG.

"When our women are taken from us it affects the whole community and four more lives taken is far too many," Harris said from an encampment at the landfill.

"How many more times do we have to come out and protest and put our feelings and emotions out there just to ask the world to treat us as basic human beings?"

Protesters set up an encampment and blockade outside Brady landfill in mid-December. After weeks of closures, the landfill reopened to the public on Jan. 7, though an encampment remains at the site.

Cambria Harris and others said they were disappointed with the city's decision to reopen without first searching the landfill for the remains of missing people.

Police believe the remains of Cambria's mother Morgan are at Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, along with those of Marcedes Myran.

Investigators allege Jeremy Skibicki killed both women last year, as well as Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman the community has named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe (Buffalo Woman).

Left to right: Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police said early last month they had charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth, whom community members have named Buffalo Woman, because police do not know her identity. (Submitted by Cambria Harris, Donna Bartlett and Darryl Contois)

The remains of Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe aren't known, according to police. Some of Contois' remains were recovered at Brady landfill in June, and the city has said that section of the facility has remained closed to dumping ever since.

Skibicki has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody. His lawyer has said Skibicki intends to plead not guilty. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A committee of organizations that includes the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is currently working on search feasibility proposals for searching Prairie Green and Brady landfills, with the hope of obtaining federal financial support for both, AMC said this month.

Cambria Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, has supported calls for a search of the Brady Road landfill. She and other supporters put up red dresses on the fences of landfill Sunday, including one — seen here behind Cambria Harris — measuring in at over three metres in length. (Travis Golby/CBC)

At the dress hanging event on Sunday, Cambria Harris said her mother was vulnerable living on the streets and "had to fight to survive."

One of the dresses hung Sunday measured over three-metres tall and was sewn together with scraps from the other 100 dresses.

"We're here to bring peace and awareness to this situation," she said. "I'm happy that the world is finally listening."

Elsewhere in Winnipeg, members of the Bear Clan Patrol were out searching for another missing woman on Sunday.

Angela Klassen, co-ordinator with Bear Clan Patrol, holds up a missing persons sign of Gabriel Marsden, who she says has been missing for about one month. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Angela Klassen, co-ordinator with the group, and others hung missing persons signs around the Dufferin neighbourhood looking for Gabrielle Marsden.

She has been missing for over a month and her family is concerned for her well-being, said Klassen.

"That's why we're out here to try and find some answers and get some leads," said Klassen.

"If you've seen something, even if it's the smallest thing, please call that in and we'll pass that information on to Winnipeg police. We're just hoping for a good outcome."

Klassen said the patrol planned to conduct a similar search downtown next week.

Marsden is 39, weighs about 110 pounds and is five feet three inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Bear Clan Patrol. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black pants.

Family last saw her on Nov. 10 in the daytime in the North End, according to the group.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 204-986-6250 or Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.