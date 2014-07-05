Federal dollars could help Winnipeg landfill become a little greener

One of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gas in the province could get a little greener in the coming year with help from a federal grant.

The city of Winnipeg's water and waste committee signed off Wednesday on a grant from Ottawa worth $1.3 million. The money comes from the federal Low Carbon Economy Fund, which is focused in part on projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's a very good project," said chair Cindy Gilroy, city councillor for Daniel Mclntyre. "This really helps the city."

If the grant is approved by council, the money would be combined with $2.4 million from Winnipeg's landfill rehabilitation reserve to pay for expanding Brady landfill's gas-capture system, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and gas leaching.

Water and waste director Moira Geer said Wednesday that the department is considering hiring a consultant to discuss possible strategies for using the collected methane.

It may supply the University of Manitoba, or the city may use it to generate power, she said. Currently, Winnipeg flares or burns up the methane.

Methane, produced by organic waste as it rots underground, is far more potent as a greenhouse gas than the carbon dioxide produced by flaring.

Even with the current methane capture system, which has been in place since 2013, Brady landfill is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Manitoba, the city says.

"The benefit of this project is we expand the gas-capture system," said Geer. "This project itself is the equivalent of taking 240,000 cars off the road on an annual basis."

Garbage creates nearly 15 per cent of Winnipeg's emissions, the city says. Waste disposal is the third-largest source of greenhouse gases in the city.

Winnipeg's wants to reduce waste-related greenhouse gases by more than 1.1 million tonnes over the next 30 years and reduce methane gas emissions at landfills by 75 per cent by 2030.

Winnipeg's city council has until May 23 to sign off on the funding from Ottawa.