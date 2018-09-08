Manitoba man dies after being covered in hot tar in North Dakota semi crash

The 21-year-old driver of a semi truck travelling in North Dakota has died after a crash caused the hot tar he was hauling to spill into his cab, burning most of his body.

Bradley Jackson, from Woodlands, Man., died in hospital Saturday at the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit in Minneapolis, Minn., his mother, Rose Walder, confirmed to CBC.

In a Facebook message, Walder said after fighting "one Hell of a fight" her son "couldn't fight anymore."

The crash happened in Grand Forks County on Wednesday. CBC contacted North Dakota State Highway Patrol for details and was told the earliest they could provide information would likely be Monday.

Natasha Brydges, a close friend of Walder's, described Jackson's injuries as "horrific."

"He was covered in the hot tar," she said.

Bradley Jackson and his girlfriend Donna-Joe Smith. (Supplied by Rose Walder)

Police called Walder about the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, said Brydges. Somehow the truck he was driving slid onto its side, sending the dangerous cargo into the cab.

"She was on the phone with them and she came and got me to write stuff down," Brydges said. "She was just in disbelief."

Brydges created an online fundraiser for the family, which on Saturday, surpassed its goal of $3,000. The money will help the family with travel costs down to the United States and back to Winnipeg, said Brydges.

"It's one less thing for them to worry about," she said.

Jackson's mother said her son was working for Jade Transport when he died. The Winnipeg trucking company specializes in hauling liquids including crude oil and chemicals.

CBC contacted the company Saturday and has yet to hear back.

More from CBC News: