Brandon man accidentally shoots girlfriend in the leg

A Brandon man started his Saturday morning in handcuffs after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the leg.

Police say they believe the 29-year-old man was trying to unload a shotgun Saturday morning at a residence in the north end area of the city when it went off, striking his girlfriend.

Both the man and the woman told police the shooting was an accident, Brandon police said in a release.

Police seized a bolt-action 12-gauge shotgun at the residence.

The man was released from custody with a promise to appear in court in January for aggravated assault and firearms offences.

Information about the medical condition of the victim was not available Sunday, Brandon police said.

