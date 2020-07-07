Boy swept into Red River brightened any room with his smile: family

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being swept into the Red River was surrounded by love and support late Monday afternoon as they gathered beside the unforgiving waters that pulled him in.

Darius Bezecki's smile won't be forgotten, his great-uncle remembered.

He was "always smiling," said Lester Clarke, struggling to hold back his tears as mourners began gathering. "He would brighten the room because he'd come out with a big smile, hug."

"An awesome kid," he said.

Bezecki was enjoying a scorchingly hot Friday afternoon biking with his two brothers and a friend when they waded into the water at an area of the river that resembles a beach. They were yanked into the water by the fast-moving currents. Three of the boys pulled themselves to shore, but Darius could not.

His body was found in the water nearly 48 hours later on Sunday after being spotted by a fisherman.

Take care of one another: vigil

The next day, the boy's loved ones and strangers alike were urged to take care of one another.

Volunteer searcher Darryl Contois told around 150 people who gathered at the vigil — marked by drumming, hugs and words of comfort — that every person must look out for each other, regardless of their race or background.

He says that extends to any child playing by the water.

"You can lose a loved one in an instant," he said.

Nine-year-old Darius Bezecki went into the Red River at 4:30 pm on Friday and was swept away by the current. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police responded to the distress call late Friday just after 4:30 p.m. Four boats were combing the water, and 12 police cruisers searched the banks of the river.

Several chapters of the Bear Clan Patrol joined in the multi-day search, while the Mama Bear Clan, another volunteer group, sent grandmothers to pray and sing by the water as the sun set on Saturday evening.

Members of the family stayed overnight at a camp set up metres away from where the river took Darius.

At the vigil, Contois invited members of law enforcement to the front of the crowd and said they deserve appreciation for searching. He asked people to line up and shake the officers' hands.

Contois also spoke of a homeless man he saw crying at the banks of the river. The stranger had dived into the water to try and save a boy he did not know.

That selflessness is "what we need more of in the city of Winnipeg," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Clarke thanked all the searchers, the Bear Clan and volunteers bringing food for standing by their side.

Mourners shake hands with law enforcement at a vigil late Monday afternoon in tribute to Darius Bezecki. (Ian Froese/CBC)

He said he didn't want any other family to experience the pain they've gone through.

"You hope that if anybody ever sees kids playing by the water, it may not be yours, but it's a community that raises kids," Clarke said.

"It doesn't matter what colour, what race. Stop, get them away from the shore."

His partner Celena Genaille said his great-nephew was a "cheerful young boy" who loved to play outdoors and spend time with his siblings.

"All who knew him are going to miss him," she said.

A shrine featuring candles, flowers and teddy bears is stationed on the banks of the Red River in tribute to Darius Bezecki, 9. (Ian Froese/CBC)

A shrine to Bezecki was erected on the shore, decorated with flowers, teddy bears and candles. "You were called home," one note said. "Gone but never forgotten."

Once the drums stopped beating and the crowd dispersed, mourners approached the immediate family and offered their gestures of support. In the middle of the crowd, a young boy hugged a man tightly, his face buried in his shirt.

Meanwhile, other mourners walked down to the river. There, they cast tobacco ties into the river to help facilitate Darius' journey home.