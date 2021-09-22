Police trying to find out who stabbed 12-year-old Norway House boy in his sleep

RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old northern Manitoba boy was stabbed in his sleep over the weekend.

Mounties were called to a home in Norway House Cree Nation at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old was taken to the local hospital and then airlifted to Winnipeg. He was treated and later released and is now recovering at home.

Police believe a person broke into the home and attacked the boy before running away. There were no witnesses to the suspect entering or leaving the house.



Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6483, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: