15-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder after northern Manitoba shooting

Mounties in northern Manitoba have arrested a teen after a shooting claimed the life of a 34-year-old man on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy from Mosakahiken Cree Nation was arrested and charged on Sunday with second-degree murder by Moose Lake RCMP, according to a Monday news release from RCMP.

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday in Moose Lake — about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas — at approximately 2:45 a.m. They found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and airlifted to Winnipeg, but he died soon after arriving.

The youth was remanded into custody.

Officers and the RCMP's major crimes division continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: