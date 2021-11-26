Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Boy, 2, dies after falling from tractor in southern Manitoba

A two-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after he fell from a tractor on a farm in Manitoba's Pembina Valley, RCMP say.

Child was on an open tractor with no cab when he fell, police say

CBC News ·
Emergency crews, including RCMP, were called to the farm around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. (Shannon VanRaes/Reuters)

Emergency crews were called to the farm around 4:45 p.m. and when officers arrived the boy had been pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police say he was riding with a man on an open tractor with no cab. The fall caused the fatal injuries.

The RCMP continue to investigate. No further information was provided.

