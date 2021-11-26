Boy, 2, dies after falling from tractor in southern Manitoba
A two-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after he fell from a tractor on a farm in Manitoba's Pembina Valley, RCMP say.
Child was on an open tractor with no cab when he fell, police say
A two-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after he fell from a tractor on a farm in Manitoba's Pembina Valley, RCMP say.
Emergency crews were called to the farm around 4:45 p.m. and when officers arrived the boy had been pronounced dead by paramedics.
Police say he was riding with a man on an open tractor with no cab. The fall caused the fatal injuries.
The RCMP continue to investigate. No further information was provided.
More news from CBC Manitoba: