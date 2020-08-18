Boy, 9, dies after off-road vehicle crash in Peguis First Nation

A nine-year-old boy is dead after two off-road vehicles collided in Peguis First Nation on Monday.

The boy was driving out of the brush and collided with another quad being driven by a 13-year-old boy, RCMP said in a news release.

Both boys are from Peguis First Nation. Neither were wearing helmets, RCMP said.

The nine-year-old was thrown from the quad by the impact and hit the ground. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Fisher Branch RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

