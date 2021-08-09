Boy, 10, dies after being pinned under equipment on Manitoba farm

A 10-year-old boy died after he was pinned underneath a piece of equipment on a farm.

Oakbank RCMP were called around 12:45 p.m. Friday to a farm about six kilometres south of Beausejour, Man.

The boy was trying to load a garden tractor into the back of a pickup truck when the tractor slid off the ramp and pinned him to the ground.

Medical assistance was provided to the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

Police continue to investigate.

