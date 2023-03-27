11-year-old boy dead after house fire on southwestern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a house fire in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, RCMP say.

Virden RCMP were called to the fire on the First Nation in southwestern Manitoba shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. On their way, they were told an 11-year-old boy was likely inside the burning home, according to a Monday news release from Mounties.

The Sioux Valley Fire Department, as well as Sioux Valley First Nation safety officers and community members, tried to battle the blaze, while searching for the child.

The boy was pulled from the home and taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is devastated by the recent loss, and our community is in mourning with this traumatic event," Chief Jennifer Bone said in an emailed statement.

Seven people — four adults and three kids — were inside the house when the fire started. All of them except the 11-year-old boy escaped without injury.

A 65-year-old woman from the community suffered serious injuries while trying to help get the young boy out of the home. She was taken to hospital, where she remained as of Monday, RCMP said in their news release.

A fundraiser on the website GoFundMe has been started to help the Sioux Valley family, with more than $8,100 raised as of 2 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, RCMP said.

