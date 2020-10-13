Boy, 14, dies in ATV rollover in southern Manitoba

A 14-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled down a hill on the weekend.

RCMP say the boy's ATV was going down a hill into a sandpit just north of Stephenfield Provincial Park, in the Rural Municipality of Dufferin, around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle then rolled and the boy became pinned, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.

Police say the boy was wearing a helmet at the time.

More news from CBC Manitoba: