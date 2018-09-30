13-year-old charged with second degree murder in McPhillips Street homicide

A 13-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges after a 17-year-old was beaten and stabbed on a sidewalk near the McPhillips Street underpass earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McPhillips and Logan Avenue around 4 p.m. Sept. 24 where they found the injured 17-year-old.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the victim was stabbed during the altercation.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Stella Avenue in Winnipeg's North End on Friday after police spotted him and pursued him on foot.

