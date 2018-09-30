Skip to Main Content
13-year-old charged with second degree murder in McPhillips Street homicide

13-year-old charged with second degree murder in McPhillips Street homicide

A 13-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges after a 17-year-old was beaten and stabbed on a sidewalk near the McPhillips Street underpass.

Incident happened near the McPhillips Street underpass last Monday

CBC News ·
Police had blocked off part of the sidewalk near the McPhillips Street underpass at Logan Avenue last Tuesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A 13-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges after a 17-year-old was beaten and stabbed on a sidewalk near the McPhillips Street underpass earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of McPhillips and Logan Avenue around 4 p.m. Sept. 24 where they found the injured 17-year-old.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the victim was stabbed during the altercation. 

The 13-year-old was arrested on Stella Avenue in Winnipeg's North End on Friday after police spotted him and pursued him on foot. 

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us