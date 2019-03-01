Manitoba teen barred from meeting Barack Obama

A 17-year-old Manitoba boy is barred from a paid meet-and-greet with former U.S. president Barack Obama, who stops in Winnipeg next week, and his mom wants to know why.

Lisa Dyck received a call from the event organizers a couple of days ago, advising her "Your son can't go because he's been flagged by security," she said.

"I said, 'Excuse me? Why?' And they said 'We don't know.' They're not giving us further details," Dyck said.

"I was literally speechless. I talk a lot, I'm usually not speechless. I don't know what to say."

Dyck and her son, Aaron, are going to the main event, A Conversation with President Barack Obama, at Bell MTS Place on Monday, but she doesn't know what to do now about the meet-and-greet afterward, for which she has already purchased tickets.

"He's devastated. He's confused," she said about Aaron.

"Some people think I'm overreacting and I'm like, 'No, no, you don't understand. We've had a very trying and challenging winter as family and our farm.' We were looking forward to this as a little bit of a highlight."

The family operates a dairy farm northeast of Winnipeg, between Beausejour and Anola, where they created Cornell Creme. The hand-crafted ice cream was produced from 2012 until rising costs shuttered the business in 2018.

Aaron Dyck, left, has been flagged and told he can't go to a meet-and-greet with former U.S. president Barack Obama. His mom, Lisa, right, thinks there must be a case of mistaken identity and is trying to get security to do another background check. (Submitted by Lisa Dyck)

Dyck believes the decision to prevent Aaron from going to the meet-and-greet must be a case of mistaken identity, but she has not been given any information.

She doesn't believe there is anything in Aaron's social media feeds that would raise a red flag, so she is stumped.

"How can you veto somebody with just a name?" Dyck said. "Nothing's making sense."

The RCMP said any security clearance for the event is handled through the U.S. Secret Service.

"Our role is to provide additional on-site security from the time of [Obama's] arrival to the time of his departure," RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

"Those wishing to meet the former president are listed by the organizers of this event and given to his Secret Service detail in order to conduct security screening."

I was literally speechless. I talk a lot, I'm usually not speechless. I don't know what to say. - Lisa Dyck

​​Dyck bought a pair of the highly sought-after and costly tickets to the meet-and-greet for herself and her husband back in January.

"They're expensive. They're very, very expensive tickets. But I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Dyck said. "This was a huge, huge deal for us. This was going to be one of those wow moments."

They were required to register by giving their full names, cellphone numbers and email addresses as part of the security checks.

Now, it turns out, her husband can't get away from the family farm to attend. So Aaron asked to go, saying Obama has been a hero to him.

Dyck changed the registration name to Aaron's but then she got the call from the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, which is presenting the event locally.

They told Dyck that word of Aaron's ban came from the tour's promoter.

"It was [a] really shocking thing to hear that would be happening to me," Aaron said.

Dyck is trying to work with the chamber to get Aaron's background reviewed again. They promised to make the request, she said.

"We're willing to give up further identification, like passports, SIN number, birth certificate," Dyck said.

"So far I haven't heard anything back."