Boy attacked with machete, found injured and unclothed, Winnipeg police say

Three teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was robbed and attacked with a machete and left unclothed in Winnipeg's East Kildonan area.

Police say the victim was found just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, undressed and on the ground in a parking lot between Kildonan-East Collegiate and the Elmwood Kildonans Pool on Concordia Avenue.

The boy was suffering from severe injuries and was noticed by a passerby.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the boy knew two of his attackers, who had arranged to meet him. He was then attacked by three people and robbed of his clothing as well as some other personal property.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wearing a disguise. A 16-year-old girl is facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery, while a 15-year-old girl is facing charges of robbery.

