4-year-old boy injured in second attack by coyote in North Kildonan area

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in the Headmaster Row area of North Kildonan in Winnipeg on June 30, Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development said in a release Sunday.

The incident follows a separate coyote attack that took place June 24 involving a nine-year-old boy, also in the North Kildonan area.

The four-year-old child has been treated and released from hospital, the release said.

Conservation officers have increased patrols and brought in a trapper from the Manitoba Trappers Association to help out, but the public is still advised to take extra precautions, especially with young children, the release said.

The release encouraged people to supervise children closely, feed pets indoors, keep their pets leashed and reduce attractants. If a coyote is spotted, people should stay in groups, make noise and do what they can to appear large and not run, as that "might incite a chase," the release said.

Anyone with information on this incident to call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.