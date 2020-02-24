7-year-old boy dies in house fire on Garden Hill First Nation

A seven-year-old boy is dead following a house fire on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Friday, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Mounties arrived at Garden Hill First Nation at 5 a.m. where they found the house had already been destroyed by the fire.

RCMP say an adult in the house saw flames at 3 a.m. and tried to evacuate the seven people staying in the house — three adults and four children.

After escaping the burning house, one child was nowhere to be found.

Because of the smoke and flames, the family wasn't able to go back in to look for the missing boy.

The body of a 7-year-old boy was found within the house that afternoon.

The office of the fire commissioner is investigating with RCMP.

Garden Hill First Nation is 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

