Early bird Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg line up calmly for deals

The price — and temperature — was right for Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg Thursday.

Amit Bhalala was among about a hundred people lined up outside the Best Buy in St. James to be there when it opened at 6 a.m.

He was just finishing up his late shift driving a taxi when he passed the electronics store and wondered if he could find the Beats headphones he's been wanting.

"I was driving my taxi around and I saw the line and I was excited. I dropped my taxi and I'm just waiting here," he said.

The checkout at the St. James Best Buy was busy right when it opened at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day. (Travis Golby/CBC)

This is his first time Boxing Day shopping.

"Last two winters it was so hard on this day. This time the temperature is very low so it's worth the wait," he said.

Big savings

Staff told CBC News, the most popular item this year seems to be the Nintendo Switch, a gaming console, which rings in at about $400.

Jordan Grose was one of the first inside and saved big on speakers and an Xbox. He says being one of the first inside paid off.

"I got in and out pretty quick. I'm already done my shopping, so I'm ready to go home and get started (setting up)," he said.

About a hundred people were lined up outside of the Best Buy in St. James to get deals on electronics. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Grose says he's been saving up for the electronics, but was still happy for the deal.

"I got a couple hundred bucks off today… It's just what I was looking for."

"I've been looking forward to getting this for a while."

In past years, shoppers had to bundle up, but this Boxing Day was mild. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Rawleigh Clement Willis picked up some "sick deals" on a smart speaker, a smart light, a charger and a shiatsu shoulder massager. He says he saved about $200.

"It's kind of fun. It's festive still. It's exciting," he said.