Early bird Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg line up calmly for deals
'The temperature is very low so it's worth the wait,' one shopper said
The price — and temperature — was right for Boxing Day shoppers in Winnipeg Thursday.
Amit Bhalala was among about a hundred people lined up outside the Best Buy in St. James to be there when it opened at 6 a.m.
He was just finishing up his late shift driving a taxi when he passed the electronics store and wondered if he could find the Beats headphones he's been wanting.
"I was driving my taxi around and I saw the line and I was excited. I dropped my taxi and I'm just waiting here," he said.
This is his first time Boxing Day shopping.
"Last two winters it was so hard on this day. This time the temperature is very low so it's worth the wait," he said.
Big savings
Staff told CBC News, the most popular item this year seems to be the Nintendo Switch, a gaming console, which rings in at about $400.
Jordan Grose was one of the first inside and saved big on speakers and an Xbox. He says being one of the first inside paid off.
"I got in and out pretty quick. I'm already done my shopping, so I'm ready to go home and get started (setting up)," he said.
Grose says he's been saving up for the electronics, but was still happy for the deal.
"I got a couple hundred bucks off today… It's just what I was looking for."
"I've been looking forward to getting this for a while."
Rawleigh Clement Willis picked up some "sick deals" on a smart speaker, a smart light, a charger and a shiatsu shoulder massager. He says he saved about $200.
"It's kind of fun. It's festive still. It's exciting," he said.
With files from Erin Brohman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.