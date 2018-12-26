Kids at Manitoba's Children's Museum learned to think outside the box this Boxing Day.

The seventh annual box-building extravaganza was held at the museum at The Forks, where kids went to find a new purpose for all their cardboard boxes left over from the holidays.

Desiree Barber, the program co-ordinator at the museum, said it's a great alternative to shopping.

"It's a very different idea for the Christmas holidays. You can get out of the house instead of shopping, you actually get to use the boxes in the literal term," she said.

"(You) actually build with them and being creative with your family. It is a creative event, as you can see we have lots going on."

The Diaz and Moreno family pose with the cardboard cat they made together on Boxing Day at Manitoba's Children's Museum. (Rudy Gauer / CBC )

About dozen kids were there late Wednesday morning, using the boxes to build a cat, a giraffe and a boat. The boxes were either brought in by the parents or were leftover boxes from the museum's activities over the holiday season.

The Moreno and Diaz family worked together to create a cat and a giraffe.

Manuel Moreno said it was a fun thing to do for the holiday.

"We heard about the boxing activity so we thought it would be interesting instead of spending money at the shops, maybe building something with cardboard boxes," he said.

Judah Heppner, 8, created a box suit that he could wear and become "Box Man."

His son Tomas, 8, said he was in on the joke.

"Instead of Boxing Day, boxing, making stuff with boxing, I get it, I get," he said.

Lydia Heppner sits in a box before creating a home for her stuffed dog. (Rudy Gauer/ CBC )

One of the reasons he chose to make a cat was because he had two cats of his own.

Lydia Heppner, 6, used the boxes to build a house and crib for her stuffed animal.

"I saw a skinny box so I decided it would be my chimney so I got all the parts and put them together after," she said.