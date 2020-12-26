Boxing Day shoppers search for an 'essential' deal

Even a pandemic couldn't stop Winnipeggers in search of a good Boxing Day deal.

Lines of people spaced apart were seen outside the Apple Store and Bath and Body Works inside CF Polo Park Saturday.

Most retailers inside the mall had to close their doors due to current government restrictions, but some were allowed to stay open because they sell items the province considers essential, such as cellphones, winter boots and makeup.

Grace Ocampo came out to buy soap on sale and had praise for the quieter than normal Boxing Day.

"I guess it's a little bit better because, usually, it's really like long long line — although it's a long line because of the social distance but I guess it's better."

Across the street from the mall at Best Buy, people waited in their cars in the dark to pick up TVs ordered online.

"I got here at 5 a.m. this morning," said store manager Kathie Strever. "We had some people already waiting to do curbside pickup. So not much has changed, only difference is instead of waiting out the store and being cold customers get to wait in their car and get to be warm,"

The store was closed to most customers who wanted to come inside. The exception was for those getting a new phone or headphones, which are considered essential items by the Manitoba government.

Strever says sales were still strong this year despite restrictions. Dozens of TVs pre-ordered online were taped off waiting to be given to customers at the store Saturday.

"The response has been great. I think Winnipeggers just adapt and it's been great."

Strever says there were minor hiccups with customers who didn't know how to order online, but overall the Boxing Day went smoothly.