Brian Bowman promises to create youth council at city hall if re-elected

Brian Bowman says he'll establish a new committee to ensure Winnipeg's youth are heard if he's re-elected mayor.

The Youth Advisory Council would give the mayor input on issues that matter to young people in the city, says a news release from Bowman's campaign team.

"Our young people today are as diverse as they are passionate, positive and engaged in civic issues, and we can sometimes take this level of engagement and passion for granted," Bowman said in the release.

"Not only do they need a stronger voice at city hall, city hall can also learn a tremendous amount from listening and engaging with them."

The council would be made up of as many as 15 members, allowing one young person to represent each of the city's 15 wards.

Members would be age 15 to 21.

