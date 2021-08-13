Bowman brushes off suggestion Vimy Arena sale broke campaign promise to follow rules on real estate deals

Mayor Brian Bowman is brushing aside the suggestion he broke his campaign promise to ensure the City of Winnipeg follows its own rules governing real estate transactions.

When Bowman first ran for office in 2014, he pledged to ensure city hall would become more open and transparent.

In a report released Friday, Manitoba's auditor general said city hall continued to ignore its own real estate procedures after Bowman succeeded Sam Katz as mayor.

The central message of Bowman's first campaign involved a promise to clean up city hall after three scathing external audits shone a light on real estate transactions that took place during Sam Katz's time as Winnipeg mayor.

Those audits, in 2013 and 2014, examined the purchase of Winnipeg's Winnipeg's new police headquarters, the construction of four new fire-paramedic stations, the Parker land swap, the aborted sale of the downtown surface parking lot known as Parcel Four, and the disposal of the Winnipeg Square Parkade and the former Canad Inns Stadium site.

"We need greater openness and transparency," Bowman said during one of his final campaign appearances before his October 2014 election.

"I strongly believe that we're going to help prevent future audits and other indiscretions at city hall by shining a light in the corridors of power."

But in his report released last week, Auditor General Tyson Shtykalo said the City of Winnipeg did not follow its policy around selling surplus properties when it transferred the former Vimy Arena site in St. Charles to the province to develop what is now the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, an addictions treatment centre.

City council approved the transaction in January 2018, toward the end of Bowman's first term as mayor.

The report states Bowman's office gave the treatment centre preferential access to the Vimy Arena site and information about the property and process, while other interested parties were told to wait until the surplus property was listed.

Because of that, other parties didn't have the same chance to submit proposals to buy the arena, the reports states.

That meant city councillors weren't able to compare the province's offer with alternatives and the city wasn't able to demonstrate it received good value for the property.

City implementing recommendations: Bowman

In his first public appearance since the report, Bowman brushed off suggestions he failed to live up to his campaign pledge.

Bowman said Winnipeg is implementing recommendations made by the auditor general and did not acknowledge the assertion the city did not follow its own real estate rules.

"The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is a now a project that is operational and is helping people in the community and I know the province and the city were pleased to work together on that," the mayor said Thursday.

Former MP and MLA Steven Fletcher, who opposed the sale of Vimy Arena, says Winnipeg's mayor must be held accountable for what the auditor general calls a flawed process. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Former Conservative MP and Progressive Conservative MLA Steven Fletcher, who opposed the Vimy Arena sale, said he feels vindicated by the auditor general's report but wants Bowman and Premier Brian Pallister to be held accountable for their actions.

"It was obvious the fix was in and that some very bad practices occurred and elected people did not do their job," Fletcher said. "Why was this allowed to happen?"

Scott Oake, who sits on the board of the Bruce Oake Memorial Fund, said the addictions treatment centre named after his late son is helping people.

"We went to the city for help. We're happy that we got it and that the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is open with over 40 men in residence who are getting their lives back," he said.

Bowman is slated to leave city hall in 2022. He is not seeking a third term.