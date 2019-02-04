Bowman seeks meeting with Pallister over latest city-provincial funding tiff

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has requested a meeting with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister to settle the latest funding dispute between the city and province.

The city published a report on Friday claiming Manitoba has yet to provide Winnipeg with $82 million worth of infrastructure funding promised for 2018 and wants to claw back a $34-million contribution to upgrades at the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.

Bowman said Friday the province wants to redirect the sewage treatment money to other infrastructure projects, such as the Waverley underpass.

That prompted Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton to issue a statement where he described the city report as "misleading and inaccurate" and claimed it was the city that wanted to redirect the sewage treatment money.

On Monday, Bowman said he checked with city staff and found no evidence to back up Wharton's claim.

"I'm not sure on what basis the minister is making that assertion. I understand he said in his statement that he said he'll be following up formally, and we'll review that and consider and respond when that occurs," Bowman said in an interview.

Bowman said he requested a meeting with Pallister to discuss the dispute.

The province did not respond immediately to a request for comment.