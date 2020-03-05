Mayor Brian Bowman surprised to learn police board chair worked for Peter Nygard

Mayor Brian Bowman says he was surprised to learn last week that Coun. Kevin Klein, who is chairman of the police board, worked as an executive for one of Peter Nygard's companies.

Bowman said Thursday that he found out Klein worked for Nygard last week through news reports.

The revelation "was something that was news to me" and many others at city hall, he said.

In October 2018, a California arbitrator ordered Nygard to pay Los Angeles-based PR company Sitrick and Company what he owes them, plus interest and attorney fees. He didn't, so last July, Sitrick took the matter to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, which ordered Nygard to pay what works out to about $1.6 million.

Nygard, a wealthy clothing manufacturer whose business was founded in Winnipeg, is also accused of rape in a class-action civil lawsuit filed in New York. There are no criminal charges associated with those allegations, which have not been proven in court.

Bowman said he reached out to Klein to ask whether there were any legal matters that would "distract" him from his duties as chairman of the police board.

"He's provided me with assurances that that's not the case and I take him at his word," he said.

Last week, Nygard's spokesperson announced that the Canadian fashion mogul was stepping down from the company and would divest his ownership stake.

The announcement came just hours after FBI investigators raided Nygard's New York offices earlier in the day. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the search took place but would not provide any further details.

Ten women have filed the civil class-action lawsuit against Nygard, accusing the clothing manufacturer of raping them at his seaside mansion in the Bahamas and operating what they refer to as a "sex trafficking ring."

Police in the Bahamas are now investigating allegations made by four women who are part of the lawsuit, who told police Nygard sexually assaulted them when they were younger than 16, the age of consent in the Bahamas.

The FBI would not confirm whether their raid was related to the allegations.