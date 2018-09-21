Brian Bowman pledges to create human rights committee by consolidating 3 others, welcome newcomers
Incumbent mayor hasn't done enough for safety, Jenny Motkaluk's campaign says
Incumbent Winnipeg mayoral candidate Brian Bowman made two promises on Friday that he characterized as potential improvements to human rights in the city.
Standing in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Bowman pledged to consolidate three existing city hall committees into a new human rights committee of council.
It would replace the existing access advisory committee, which includes representation from Winnipeggers with disabilities, as well as the citizen's equity committee and the mayor's seniors advisory committee.
Bowman also pledged to create a new policy to welcome newcomers to Winnipeg.
Rival mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk's campaign said in a statement that Bowman hasn't done enough for safety, which it described as the most important human right.
Eight candidates are running for mayor.
Winnipeggers will vote on Oct. 24.
