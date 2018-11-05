Council rookie Sherri Rollins joins Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle

Councillor-elect Sherri Rollins has joined Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle as the newest member of city council's executive policy committee.

Rollins, who will become the rookie councillor for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry when she's sworn in on Tuesday evening, is the only new member of the most powerful council committee at city hall.

The NDP-affiliated former Winnipeg School Division trustee assumes the spot on EPC vacated by former Point Douglas councillor Mike Pagtakhan, who retired from council after 16 years. She will serve as protection and community services chair, which also was Pagtakhan's old job.

"I'm really humbled to be on EPC. I ran to be a protective ward voice, but also play a city-wide role," Rollins said at city hall on Monday after Bowman announced the composition of the new EPC.

"Politics is, of course, a team sport and I'm really honoured to be on EPC and really honoured to be elected in the first place."

All five other members of EPC from the last council term will be returning. Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) will resume his duties as council's finance chair, while Coun. Matt Allard (St, Boniface) will continue to serve as public works chair.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) has been promoted from innovation chair to become council's water and waste chair, replacing Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital), who will become council's new property chair.

Mayes replaces Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry), who will take on Gilroy's old job as council's innovation chair.

Mayor Brian Bowman (at podium) presents the new members of what is unofficially known as EPC+2 - council's executive policy committee plus council's deputy and acting deputy mayors. From left, Coun. Scott Gillingham, Coun. Matt Allard, councillor-elect Vivian Santos, Coun. Cindy Gilroy, councillor-elect Markus Chambers, councillor-elect Sherri Rollins, Coun. John Orlikow and Coun. Brian Mayes. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Bowman also granted titles to members of council who will not sit on executive policy committee.

St. Norbert-Seine River councillor-elect Markus Chambers will be Winnipeg's new deputy mayor. The rookie councillor will replace former Fort Rouge councillor Jenny Gerbasi, who resigned after 20 years

Bowman also named Point Douglas councillor-elect Vivian Santos to the role of acting deputy mayor.

Both of the roles are primarily ceremonial, but also have a political purpose. Bowman said Santos and Chambers will meet behind closed doors with EPC members.

In effect, the two rookie councillors will join EPC as a new version of EPC + 2, the informal governing body at city hall.

During the last term at city hall, this informal group effectively determined the fate of votes on the floor of council, as only nine votes are needed to pass most legislation in the 16-member chamber.

Monday's appointments also increase the diversity of EPC + 2. Rollins, who identifies as Huron-Wendat, will become the second Indigenous member of EPC. Mayor Bowman identifies as Métis.

Chambers is the first black councillor to be elected in Winnipeg, while Santos is Chinese-Canadian.