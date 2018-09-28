Bowman challenges other mayoral candidates to reveal property tax plans, says road renewals at stake

Incumbent mayor Brian Bowman challenged his rivals to say what they intend to do with property taxes over the next four years, claiming freezes or cuts would threaten Winnipeg road renewals.

Bowman gathered reporters to his Notre Dame Avenue campaign headquarters Friday morning to claim nearly $1 billion worth of future infrastructure work "is at significant risk" if one of his rivals wins the Oct. 24 election and doesn't commit to increasing revenue through property tax hikes.

"Advance polls open in three days and yet few, if any, other candidates, other than myself, have publicly released their tax policy," Bowman said.

"I can't think of a more fundamental and core commitment that all candidates have an obligation to provide Winnipeggers than what their tax plan is."

On Sept. 14, Bowman pledged to continue to increase the pool of taxes the city collects on existing properties by 2.33 per cent a year for four years — the same hike the city has implemented during each of his first four years in office.

That hike would raise $13.7 million in 2019, according to budget documents.

Bowman refused to say which of the seven other mayoral candidates he is concerned about. Both Umar Hayat and Venkat Machiraju have promised to reduce property taxes, albeit without explaining how they would replace that revenue, according to their websites.

"If you take a look at the … funding commitments and the promises that I've made to date, I've gone to great lengths to provide identifiable funding sources for each of the commitments that I've made," Bowman said.

According to a CBC News-commissioned Probe Research poll conducted at the end of August, Bowman and Jenny Motkaluk are the only mayoral candidates who enjoy the support of more than one per cent of Winnipeg voters.

Bowman refused to say whether his statements were aimed at Motkaluk, though he repeatedly mentioned "one candidate in particular" who has made promises totalling hundreds of millions.

In August, Motkaluk promised to spend $581 million on buses.

Bowman also said he was not going on the offensive, but wants to know what his challengers are hiding.

"I don't think asking someone seeking to serve as mayor to disclose what their tax commitment is, is [going] on the offensive," he said. "On the contrary, I would ask what do people have to hide? Why not provide their tax plan?"

Motkaluk's campaign pledged "a formidable reaction" to Bowman's statements.