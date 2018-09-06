Mayor prioritizes pooches over promises at Fort Garry dog-park opening

The dog days of summer may be over, but Winnipeg's mayor took time on Thursday to address another pet project.

Brian Bowman attended the opening of a temporary dog park north of Parker Avenue to serve Fort Garry residents while construction continues on the Southwest Transitway.

"It's wonderful to be able to provide our canine friends in the area with some space to run and play safely," Bowman said at the ceremonial appearance, which took place 47 days before Winnipeg's election.

To date, the incumbent mayor has not made a single policy announcement as part of his re-election campaign. He promised he will start making promises closer to election day.

"There will be an ambitious and very public phase of the campaign in due course," Brian Bowman said. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"Obviously today we're conducting the business of government," Bowman said at the dog-park opening.​

"We absolutely will be rolling them out in due course and will be running an aggressive campaign to present a positive vision to build on the positive momentum of the last four years."

The mayor hinted he will focus on his mayoral duties until the final council meeting of this term, which takes place Sept, 20.

"My primary obligation to Winnipeggers is to do the job I was elected to do and you can rest assured there will be an ambitious and very public phase of the campaign in due course," he said.

Bowman's most visible challenger, business-development consultant Jenny Motkaluk, has made no fewer than five policy pledges to date. Mayoral candidates Don Woodstock and Doug Wilson have also made pledges.