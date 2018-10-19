Bowman rests his re-election case: Vote for me or place Winnipeg's growth at risk

Brian Bowman rested his re-election case on Friday after only campaigning for 36 days during Winnipeg's six-month mayoral campaign period.

The incumbent mayoral candidate, who held his campaign launch on Sept. 13, gathered reporters to the east side of Winnipeg Square to repeat his claim Winnipeg's growth is at risk if voters opt not to hand him a second term on Oct. 24.

"There are candidates who want to turn the clock back, to put a stop to what we've been able to achieve together and who have no vision for the city," said Bowman, standing in front of the future site of 300 Main, a mixed-use residential tower slated to become Winnipeg's tallest building.

"We've set a new tone and we're finally on the right track."

Bowman's campaign team handed reporters copies of a policy booklet that summarized the incumbent's campaign promises, which include pledges to continue raising property taxes by 2.33 per cent a year, spend an additional $4 million on a Waverley West recreation centre and siphon money away from a transit-garage repair job to build more heated bus shelters.

The mayor's primary message, however, is that city hall runs the risk of backsliding into negativity and partisan influence if voters select his most popular opponent, Jenny Motkaluk.

'Looking for more substantive leadership'

The business consultant, who made her first campaign promise in June, said Bowman's campaign platform proves the incumbent is out of ideas.

"Frankly, Winnipeggers are looking for more substantive leadership than that," she said.

St. Boniface council candidate Marcel Boille endorsed Jenny Motkaluk's run for mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Motkaluk, who plans to wrap up her campaign on Monday or Tuesday, picked up another council candidate endorsement on Friday.

"If I'm elected, I would have to work with whoever is elected as mayor," said Marcel Boille, who is trying to unseat Matt Allard in St. Boniface.

"But I also believe there are some people who are easier to work with," he said in endorsing Motkaluk.

Allard declined to endorse Bowman, who appointed him to council's executive policy committee.

Matt Allard was a member of EPC during the last council, but is not endorsing his ally, Brian Bowman. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"My campaign has always been about St. Boniface and being the representative for St. Boniface. I'm not a member of a political party. I want to be able to work with anybody," he said.

No member of the last EPC has officially endorsed Bowman.

Advance polls close on Friday.

Election day in Winnipeg is Oct. 24.