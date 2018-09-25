Asper, Riley and Northcott named 'honorary' Bowman campaign co-chairs
Three well-known Winnipeggers are serving ceremonial roles in incumbent mayor Brian Bowman's re-election campaign.
Philanthropist Gail Asper, Richardson Financial Group president Sandy Riley and former Winnipeg Harvest director David Northcott will serve as Bowman's "honorary co-chairs," his campaign announced Tuesday.
All three endorsed Bowman in a press release issued by the Bowman campaign.
Winnipeg votes for a new mayor and council on Oct. 24.
Asked to explain the timing of the honorary co-chair announcement, Bowman campaign manager Kelly McCrae said the nomination period for mayor only closed one week ago.
The mayoral campaign period began on May 1.