Skip to Main Content
Asper, Riley and Northcott named 'honorary' Bowman campaign co-chairs

Asper, Riley and Northcott named 'honorary' Bowman campaign co-chairs

Three well-known Winnipeggers are serving ceremonial roles in incumbent mayor Brian Bowman's re-election campaign.

Ceremonial roles for well-known Winnipeggers amount to endorsement of incumbent candidate

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
Philanthropist Gail Asper has endorsed Brian Bowman's re-election campaign. (CBC News)

Three well-known Winnipeggers are serving ceremonial roles in incumbent mayor Brian Bowman's re-election campaign.

Philanthropist Gail Asper, Richardson Financial Group president Sandy Riley and former Winnipeg Harvest director David Northcott will serve as Bowman's "honorary co-chairs," his campaign announced Tuesday.

All three endorsed Bowman in a press release issued by the Bowman campaign.

Winnipeg votes for a new mayor and council on Oct. 24.

Asked to explain the timing of the honorary co-chair announcement, Bowman campaign manager Kelly McCrae said the nomination period for mayor only closed one week ago.

The mayoral campaign period began on May 1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us