Southern Manitoba hospital did nearly 30% more hips, knees last year due to new same-day surgeries: doctor

A southern Manitoba hospital was able to churn out close to a third more hip and knee replacements than expected thanks to the introduction of a same-day surgery system supported through funding from the provincial backlog task force.

Boundary Trails Health Centre, located between Morden and Winkler southwest of Winnipeg, did 639 of the procedures in 2022-23 — 139 above its target, according to a provincial announcement at the facility Monday morning.

"I have seen firsthand how this transformation of services has positively impacted the lives of our patients," Boundary Trails orthopedic surgeon Dr. Hany Asham said at the announcement.

"Same-day surgery enabled us to expand our program that significantly improved patient mobility and allowed them to recover safely in their own homes."

Overshooting its target of 500 surgeries was a result of collaboration between units and workers, said Asham.

It was also a product of funding support from Manitoba's pandemic surgical and diagnostic backlog task force, executive director David Matear said.

Matear said focusing more on same-day surgeries is a growing trend in Canada and is also a focus of the task force in Manitoba.

One reason same-day surgeries appeal to patients is because they allow them to recover safely at home, he said.

That also frees up in-patient care beds for other acute patients, he said, and upping same-day procedures may also offer people care options closer to home.

Matear said 10 per cent of the roughly 6,000 hip and knee replacements done on Manitobans in 2022-23 were same-day, something the province hopes to up to 50 per cent "in the next couple of years."

"Demand for hip and knee replacement is growing partly due to our aging population, and of course the pandemic increased the wait list numbers," Matear said.

"What happened next was innovation borne out of necessity, because facilities across the province were able to start offering same-day or outpatient hip and knee surgery."

Dr. David Matear, executive director of the provincial diagnostic and surgical backlog task force, says Manitoba wants to increase the percentage of same-day hip and knee replacements to half in the next couple years. (CBC)

Over the long term, Manitoba plans to continue to make investments in facility and program expansions to achieve that goal across the province, he said.

Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon lauded the health-care team at Boundary Trails and said it's an example of provincial attempts to chip away at the overall pandemic surgery backlog.

She also pointed to a previously announced $64.4-million in provincial funding in 2021 for facility expansions at Boundary Trails to suggest the province is responding to health-care system challenges.

That expansion will add acute care in-patient beds to the facility and a larger space for in-patient programs, the province said.

Manitoba has also struck short-term agreements with private clinics in surrounding jurisdictions to take Manitobans in for hip, knee and other surgeries as a means of eliminating the backlog. Several other provinces have done the same.