Winnipeg police investigating after Boston Pizza manager allegedly recorded employee in washroom

Police are investigating after allegations a manager at a Winnipeg Boston Pizza location recorded an employee through a hole in the wall of a staff bathroom.

The manager at the Pembina Highway location no longer works for Boston Pizza, according to Karley David, the director of communications for the Enright Group, which owns several of the restaurant chain's Manitoba locations, including the one on Pembina.

"As an immediate measure, the manager in question is no longer employed by Boston Pizza and the matter has been referred to the proper authorities," she wrote in a statement on Monday.

"As with all matters involving our staff, Boston Pizza is treating the allegations seriously and taking all precautions to ensure that the matter is properly investigated," David said.

"Boston Pizza is providing all available supports to our staff."

Winnipeg police confirmed they received the complaint on Dec. 21, which led to an "active investigation," said to Const. Rob Carver.

"No arrests have been made at this time," he said in a statement. "Investigators will be contacting any potential victims."

David said the Enright Group is fully co-operating with authorities.

"Boston Pizza is committed to ensuring that all necessary steps will be taken," she said in the statement.

"In order to enable those investigations to take place, Boston Pizza will not be releasing any further information at this time."

Jeff Traeger, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, says incidents like the one alleged to have happened at the Boston Pizza location point for the need for restaurant workers to have union representation.

He says those employees are often vulnerable because they work part-time, or are new to the workforce.

"People quite often that work [in restaurants] are young. It might be their first, or close to their first, job experience. So they are not sure if this type of behaviour is normal or acceptable in the workplace," he said.

UFCW represents a number of food establishments, including two Stella's locations.

As for the allegations of recording an employee, Traeger said "it is completely unfathomable that a manager would do this — any manager, in any industry whatsoever."