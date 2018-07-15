Bored Bob 2.0: MCC makes second video starring Bob Wieler to attract volunteers

It started with a simple video, asking for donations to the Mennonite Central Committee's thrift store starring loyal volunteer Bob Wieler.

But "Bored Bob" isn't bored anymore, and needs your help.

It seems the first video was so successful that the MCC is looking for volunteers to help Bob fix up the furniture and mechanical items donated for resale at its Winnipeg furniture thrift store on Keewatin Street.

In the video, Bob is trying to sort through stacks of furniture that has come through the store as the MCC cat, Jerry, perches on top of it.

"A bit too much, actually," he says.

"Now I need help fixing this stuff up and getting it on to the floor."

'More Bob'

The non-profit charity, which provides relief in developing countries and aid during times of disaster anywhere in the world, posted a Facebook video starring Bob in May. It soon became a hit, gathering over 20,000 views.

Since then, it has turned the low-key volunteer into a bit of a celebrity, said store manager Laurie Goetz.

Laurie Goetz says longtime MCC volunteer Bob Wieler is the perfect pitchman because what you see is what you get. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

"The reaction we're getting is, we want to see more of Bob," she said.

"They really found him so wonderful and endearing and sweet and in the process, we've been able to get our mission statement out."

And while it's still the same old Bob, Goetz said Wieler does seem to be enjoying the attention.

"He's got a bit more of a bounce in his shuffle and twinkle in his eye," she said.

In an interview, Wieler said it was nice to see the store start to fill up after the first video.

Bob Wieler sorts through some of the furniture donated to the store. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"It wasn't a panic or anything but there seemed to always be somebody at the back door dropping off things," he said.

He hopes people continue to keep MCC in mind when they want to get rid of their old furniture.