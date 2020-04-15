Border hours to be reduced at some low-traffic crossings

The Canada Border Services Agency is reducing the hours at some land border crossings with lower levels of traffic in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including six in Manitoba.

The reduced hours will go into effect Thursday.

On March 21, the Canadian government closed the Canada-U.S. border to all but essential travel to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The border remains open for trade and commerce to ensure a stable supply chain for goods.

The border crossings impacted in Manitoba include:

Coulter, reduced to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week (from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week).

Goodlands, reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week).

Gretna, reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week).

Lena, reduced to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week (from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week).

Windygates, reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week (from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week).

Winkler, reduced to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week (from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week).

In total, hours are being reduced at 27 border crossings across Canada.

The federal government also announced on March 16 it would bar entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans, with some exemptions.

All Canadians who return from travel outside of Canada are required by the federal government to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.