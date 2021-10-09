'Spooktacular' Boo at the Zoo event returns to Winnipeg after 9-year hiatus

A classic Winnipeg Halloween event has returned after being cancelled nearly a decade ago.

Boo at the Zoo was back in full swing when it opened to the public on Friday night, for the first time in nine years.

The last Boo at the Zoo was held in 2012, and the event was cancelled due to declining attendance.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy spokesperson Laura Cabak said Friday that staff at the zoo were excited to welcome families back to the revamped event, which will continue for 21 nights.

The event's return will see "a mystical midway, all kinds of fun Halloween displays, a cast of curious and colourful characters," plus food, drinks and live performances, Cabak said.

Information Radio - MB 6:38 Boo at the Zoo is back! Boo at the Zoo runs from October 8th to the 31st. Laura Cabak from the Zoo told Marcy Markusa what to expect. 6:38

"The zoo has been transformed by a caravan of witches, warlocks and wizards," she said.

"It's going to be spooktacular."

Cabak said the event is appropriate for kids of all ages.

And while many areas in the zoo are lit up with Halloween-themed decorations, she recommends coming earlier in the evening before the sun sets for children who might be afraid of the dark.

(Walther Bernal/CBC)

Tim Reage and his family were among those who couldn't wait to make it down to the zoo for the return of the traditional after-hours Halloween event.

"We used to come when we were a lot younger, before we even had the boys, so we're happy to bring them here now," Reage said alongside his family, all dressed as characters from the Mario Brothers video game franchise.

"We couldn't wait to dress up," said Tim's wife Lisa, who wore a Princess Peach costume while holding their son, Cooper, who was dressed as Luigi.

(Walther Bernal/CBC)

Lauren Himbeault showed up dressed as a cat with her two kids, who wore spider and scientist costumes.

Himbeault said she was excited to see some of the upgrades to the event she had gone to as a teenager. Her son, Evan, said he liked the ferris wheel.

"The rides are a nice touch," Himbeault said.

More information about the event, including how to get tickets and what public health orders and recommendations visitors need to follow, is available on the zoo's website , Cabak said.

Boo at the Zoo runs Tuesdays through Sundays until Oct. 31.