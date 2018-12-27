Bonify to brief news media on results of cannabis recall investigation

Bonify, the Winnipeg-based licensed cannabis producer investigated for selling unapproved product, is holding a news conference on Thursday to release the findings of a third-party investigation report.

RavenQuest Technologies Inc., the management company hired to review what went wrong, will release its report into the "irregularities pertaining to the recalled product," Bonify said.

George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest, will speak at the news conference.

Last week, Manitoba's Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp. announced Bonify cannabis had been seized from the province's retailers and delisted after two strains from the producer were recalled in Saskatchewan over contamination issues.

The company was hit with a second recall notice on Christmas Eve. Health Canada announced it was recalling 14 additional lots of Bonify dried cannabis as a precautionary measure.

The product was removed because of "record keeping issues with production documents that may not meet the requirements," the recall notice said. Nearly 5,900 units of recalled product were sold in Manitoba and at two Saskatchewan retailers — New Leaf Emporium and Spiritleaf.

Eight of the lots also had a labelling error where the cannabinoid values were reversed, Health Canada said.

Neither Health Canada or Bonify have received any complaints about the products, the recall notice said.

Health Canada learned this month that Bonify removed company executives and brought in RavenQuest, a third-party management firm, to "review how unapproved cannabis products were released for sale."