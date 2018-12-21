Lawyer questions Manitoba's authority to suspend pot producer's sales

A move by the Manitoba government to suspend sales from a licensed cannabis producer is being called unprecedented and perhaps out of line.

"It's one thing for the province to say, 'We're not going to sell your product here,' or 'We're taking it off the shelves,' or 'We're going to recall it.' It's another thing for the province to say 'You're not allowed to operate your facility anymore,' " said Matt Maurer, vice-chair of the cannabis law group at Toronto law firm Torkin Manes.

"Those licenses are granted by Health Canada and the federal government."

On Thursday afternoon, the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba — the cannabis retail regulator — and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp., which is the wholesaler of cannabis in the province, suspended the sale and distribution of all products from Winnipeg-based producer Bonify Ltd.

All existing Bonify products were seized from Manitoba retailers and delisted, the LGCA said in a news release.

A fuming Brian Pallister went so far as to call the product illegal but did not elaborate on what he meant.

The move by the province came a week after Health Canada issued a recall notice for two of Bonify's cannabis strains sold in Saskatchewan due to contamination concerns.

The federal health agency said the strains — Cherry Lime Pie and Warlock Kush — had not met some "microbial and chemical contaminant limits."

"On one hand, it doesn't surprise me that the province wants to take a proactive and, perhaps, preventative approach. On the other hand, if the products in question were only sold in Saskatchewan … then it might be a little bit unnecessary to recall everything in Manitoba," said Maurer.

He doesn't think the province had the right to yank the licence.

"I don't recall that ever happening before where provinces come in, or even the federal government, and said 'You know, we've got to put a hold on everything.' "

Consumers who bought Bonify products are being told to return them in their original package for a refund.

Roughly 52 packages of the two strains, each containing 3.5 grams, were sold at three locations in Saskatchewan — Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw and the Pot Shack in Saskatoon — from Nov. 20 to 30, Health Canada officials said.

While Pallister called Thursday "a black day for the distribution of legal cannabis," Maurer thinks that might be an overstatement.

"There's been other recalls [in Canada], some very innocuous, some a little more serious," he said.

"It's not a good thing for the industry, but is it a huge blow? Let's wait and see what the reason is [for the Bonify recall]."