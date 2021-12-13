Bombers victory celebration set for Wednesday at IG Field

There will be no victory parade for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers but the team will still celebrate with fans.

The CFL club announced that it will hold a Grey Cup celebration at IG Field on Wednesday. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the party starting at 6 p.m.

The Bombers secured a second consecutive Grey Cup championship with a dramatic 33-25 overtime victory over the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday evening.

Linebacker Kyrie Wilson cemented the victory by intercepting Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two Bombers defenders before it got to Wilson.

Limited concession stands will be open.

All attendees will require a QR code denoting proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 in order to take in the celebration.