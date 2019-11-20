90-year-old Bombers superfan heads to Calgary to cheer on 'our boys'
Winnipeg's June Figsby has been a fan of the Blue Bombers since 1945
A nearly 90-year-old Winnipegger boarded a flight to Calgary, Alta., on Wednesday morning clad in a grey Blue Bombers shirt, a hat with a blue W on it and gold football-helmet earrings with blue 90s printed on them.
June Figsby is en route to the Stampede City to watch the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup — a huge treat of a birthday gift from her daughter.
"Oh it's one of the biggest, I think maybe the biggest [treat]. It'll be the biggest when the boys bring home the Cup," Figbsy told CBC Manitoba's Marcy Markusa before boarding her flight.
She's been a fan of the Bombers since the 1940s, when the team played in a stadium near the legislature where Great West Life now sits, on Osborne Street between Granite Way and Broadway.
"In 1945, I went to Daniel Mac high school and we started selling programs at Osborne Stadium, and I've been a fan ever since," she said.
In those days, the games were a little chillier, but the excitement of the fans made up for it, Figsby said.
"It was just great in the old days," she said.
"I think Winnipeg has the best fans. We cheer our boys whether they win or lose. Rarely do we boo. I know we booed once, but that was at the referees, and unfortunately they don't see what we see, and we get angry with them."
Watch the Blue Bombers bring home the Cup in 1990:
Figsby has been to quite a few Grey Cups, but this one is especially important to her.
"Well it's been so long since our boys have brought the Cup home and I want to see it coming down Portage Avenue again."
The 90s on her earrings are a tribute to the last time Winnipeg won the Grey Cup.
Figsby is ready to show her team spirit throughout her trip to Calgary.
She has two more Bombers T-shirts packed in her suitcase, along with a Bombers jacket.
Figsby left her bobblehead of her favourite player, Andrew Harris, at home though.
With files from Marcy Markusa
