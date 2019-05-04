Blue Bombers sign 1st-round pick Jonathan Kongbo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo on Friday.

Winnipeg selected Kongbo in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of Tennessee. But the six-foot-five, 254-pound native of Surrey, B.C., isn't expect to start playing until sometime this summer after suffering a season-ending knee injury last October in a game versus Auburn.

Kongbo started 17-of-30 games at Tennessee, seeing action as both a linebacker and defensive lineman. Over his collegiate career he had 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions — returning one 50 yards for TD — and two knockdowns.

Winnipeg also added Canadian receiver Dylan Schrot to the roster while releasing Malik Richards, also a Canadian. The Bombers selected Richards in the fifth round, No. 43 overall, in this year's draft.

