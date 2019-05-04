Blue Bombers sign 1st-round pick Jonathan Kongbo
Defensive lineman still recovering from season-ending knee injury with University of Tennesse
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo on Friday.
Winnipeg selected Kongbo in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of Tennessee. But the six-foot-five, 254-pound native of Surrey, B.C., isn't expect to start playing until sometime this summer after suffering a season-ending knee injury last October in a game versus Auburn.
Kongbo started 17-of-30 games at Tennessee, seeing action as both a linebacker and defensive lineman. Over his collegiate career he had 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions — returning one 50 yards for TD — and two knockdowns.
Winnipeg also added Canadian receiver Dylan Schrot to the roster while releasing Malik Richards, also a Canadian. The Bombers selected Richards in the fifth round, No. 43 overall, in this year's draft.
More from CBC News:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.