Streveler takes over starting QB duties for Bombers as Nichols out for weeks with injury

Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterback Matt Nichols is out of the mix for weeks and the team has tapped Chris Streveler as his replacement.

Nichols will be out for four-to-six weeks, coach Mike O'Shea said Monday at a Bombers practice. O'Shea would only say Nichols is nursing an upperbody injury.

B.C. Lions defensive lineman Shawn Lemon sacked Nichols with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Nichols left with an apparent throwing arm injury.

Streveler will start against Edmonton on Friday and Nichols will help him out behind the scenes, O'Shea said at a Bombers practice Monday.

"Matt's got a huge role," said O'Shea. "His role doesn't change whether he's on the role or not, and that is to have a quarterback room that's very effective."

Despite being injured Nichols was at practice and never far from Streveler during drills.

Streveler said he feels good and is ready to rise to the occasion.

"Expect him to go out there and win us a football game," said O'Shea. "He's quite capable; we give him a lot of snaps in games because he's a good quarterback and he's proven that."

Streveler winds up to throw a pass during a scrimmage Monday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Streveler was a rookie when he was thrust into the starting position and played three games at the top of the 2017-18 season, emerging with one win and two losses under his belt. This time around he said he feels more comfortable.

"I think compared to my first couple games last season I would think that I've had a lot more experience and feel better about that," he said.

"My job is to just step in and try to continue putting wins together."

Streveler said he feels for Nichols, who has helped steer the team to a 7-2 record this season.

Streveler, second from left, runs drills with the team Monday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"It's tough to see a guy like that go down," he said. "I can't say enough about his leadership."

Running back Andrew Harris said it will be different without that leadership, but he's confident in Streveler and is eager to see how the dynamic shifts on the field.

"Streveler's definitely capable of throwing the football but he also brings that run threat as well," said Harris. "That dynamic is going to be more often used and it will definitely open up things for me."

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris says he's confident Streveler will open things up and bring a different feel to the field. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Sean McGuire, previously the No. 3 QB for the team, has been slotted into the backup position with Nichols out.

"It's a different feeling knowing any snap, it could happen, you're a play away," he said. "I feel ready and mentally prepared and my job now is just to support Chris and do whatever I can to help us win."

A third QB has yet to be officially pulled into the roster, though O'Shea confirmed the team has already begun looking and retired QB Kevin Glenn and others have been contacted so far.