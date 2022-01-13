Blue Bombers agree to contract extension with special-teams dynamo Mike Miller
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract extension with Canadian fullback Mike Miller.
The six-foot, 218-pound Miller, a native of Riverview, N.B., is entering his 11th CFL season and fifth with Winnipeg.
Miller, 32, posted a CFL-high 25 special-teams tackles last year and became the league's all-time leader (210) in 2021.
Miller was named the West Division's top special-teams player last season.
An undrafted free agent, Miller began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2011 and spent six seasons there before joining the Bombers as a free agent in 2017.
He has helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cup titles.
