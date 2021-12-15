Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominate list of CFL all-stars
QB Zach Collaros one of 11 Bombers selected by coaches, football reporters
Quarterback Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlined Wednesday's list of Canadian Football League all-stars for the 2021 season.
Collaros, the league's most outstanding player, guided Winnipeg to a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in last Sunday's championship game.
He was one of 11 Blue Bombers to be recognized with all-star selections in voting by the league's head coaches and members of the Football Reporters of Canada.
Teammate Kenny Lawler took one of five all-star receiver nods. The others were Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke of the Montreal Alouettes and Lucky Whitehead and Bryan Burnham of the B.C. Lions.
The running back honour went to Montreal's William Stanback. Winnipeg's Adam Bighill and Hamilton's Simoni Lawrence were the linebacker picks.
The Tiger-Cats had four selections, one more than the Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders. The B.C. Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts had two selections apiece.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?